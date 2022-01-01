Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants
Whitehall restaurants that serve tacos

My Tequila House

1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, arugula lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and black beans or refried beans.
Avocado Skirt Steak Tacos$17.00
Three tacos served in corn or flour tortillas made with a mixture of grilled Angus skirt steak and avocado. Accompanied by cilantro,onions, and hot tomatillo salsa.
Tacos de Asada$18.00
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, stuffed with tender steak strips or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and black beans or refried beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Griddle 145

1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall

Avg 4.4 (1485 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Spanish chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheddar jack cheese topped with pico and sour cream in flour tortillas.
*** NO MODIFICATIONS / SUBSTITUSTIONS!!! ***
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce. Served with tortilla chips.
