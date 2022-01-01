Tacos in Whitehall
Whitehall restaurants that serve tacos
My Tequila House
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, arugula lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and black beans or refried beans.
|Avocado Skirt Steak Tacos
|$17.00
Three tacos served in corn or flour tortillas made with a mixture of grilled Angus skirt steak and avocado. Accompanied by cilantro,onions, and hot tomatillo salsa.
|Tacos de Asada
|$18.00
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, stuffed with tender steak strips or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and black beans or refried beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Griddle 145
1146 MacArthur Road, Whitehall
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.00
Spanish chorizo, scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheddar jack cheese topped with pico and sour cream in flour tortillas.
*** NO MODIFICATIONS / SUBSTITUSTIONS!!! ***
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce. Served with tortilla chips.