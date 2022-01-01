Go
Whitehall Tavern

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2391 Peachtree Rd NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)

Popular Items

COBB$10.95
Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, hand breaded chicken tender, hard boiled egg, diced vine ripe tomato, cheddar jack, and sliced avocado.
BLEU CHIPS$8.95
Fried to order potato chips, house made bleu cheese dressing, Applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomato, green onion.
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.95
Hand breaded to order.
BONELESS WINGS
FRIES$3.95
AMERICAN BURGER$11.95
Hydro bibb lettuce, American cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles.
THE JAM$12.95
House made bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, and grain mustard aioli.
EXTRA DRESSING
10 WINGS$16.95
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.95
Flour tortilla, sauteed peppers and onions, melted cheddar jack, sour cream, house made salsa, and guacamole.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2391 Peachtree Rd NW

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

