White House Pizza & Pub

White House's home for delicious Pizza, Wings, Sandwiches & More

2404 West Highway 31

Popular Items

The Swineapple
"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.
The Music City Miracle
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
Cheesy Bread$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
Pizza
The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
Cluck Norris
A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.
Perry's Smokin' Pie
Our signature cheese blend and sweet BBQ sauce on top of fresh hand pulled smoked pork shoulder from Perry's Smokin Pig in White House, TN.
AN-I-MAL
With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
2404 West Highway 31

White House TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
