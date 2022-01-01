Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches
White's Restaurant
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:30 PM
200 Reviews
$$
1138 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location
1138 Commercial St SE, Salem OR 97302
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Konditorei
Come in and enjoy!
Wabi Sabi Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Valiant the Sandwich
Big, fat sandwiches, locally inspired, locally sourced.
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Elevated Italian food for the whole family!