Whiteside Brewing Company

FRENCH FRIES

128 NC-107 • $$

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Double$12.00
Two 4oz juicy beef patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, toasted brioche bun
Smash Burger$14.00
6oz local American Wagyu patty (Providence Farmstead- Otto, NC) smashed thin, 2 slices American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, ranch mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Shaved, grilled corn beef, swiss, kraut, and 1000 island on toasted marble rye
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Coke Products$3.00
Pretzels$10.00
4 lightly fried, pillowy salted pretzels served with beer cheese
Grill Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tenders Plate$14.00
6 Hand cut and breaded tenders, plain or tossed. Choice of dipping sauce. Add fries for $2
Junior Single$9.00
Single 4oz juicy patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, toasted brioche bun
Wings$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

128 NC-107

Cashiers NC

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
