Whitestone Brewery

Alc./Vol.: 7.0%: Introducing Intuition Cold IPA benefitting the local Austin Pink Boots Society Chapter

This fruit-forward IPA was fermented cold with a lager yeast strain to promote easy drinkability and to help preserve the delicate hop aromas. We double dry-hopped this beer with the 2021 Yakima Chief Hops Pink Boots blend to help promote haziness while piling on the tropical and stone fruit aromas. Come try this deliciously crisp beer benefitting a great cause!

Thanks so much to AEB Group and Pro Brew Supply for helping us make this beer for a cause possible!

The Pink Boots Society is an international 501c3 nonprofit with chapters around the world. They assist, inspire, and encourage women in the fermentable beverage industry through education in a supportive environment in which to grow.