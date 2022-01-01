Beechurst restaurants you'll love
Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
12-44 Clintonville Street, Whitestone
|Popular items
|Sfincione Slice
|$4.75
Sicilian style, deep dish pizza with breadcrumbs, onions, sauce and chunks of provolone cheese, served at room temperature.
|Pasta w/ Garlic, Oil & Fresh Cherry Tomoato's
|$14.95
Choice of pasta in a simple garlic & oil w/ fresh cherry tomato's
|Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe
|$14.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
12-40 Clintonville Street, Whitestone
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers and red onion
|Orrechiette w/ Broccoli Rabe Crumbled Sausage
|$16.95
Orecchiete pasta w/ sauteed broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage
|Italian Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled or Fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic dressing
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES • POKE
Health Kitchen
10-17A 154th St, Whitestone
|Popular items
|Fiesta Bowl
|$14.00
Mesclun, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, chicken, tortilla chips, lime squeeze and a lime cilantro jalapeno dressing
|Spicy Poke
|$14.50
Ahi tuna with spicy mayo, crispy onions, cucumber, carrots, edamame and sesame seeds over rice.
|Berry Bowl
|$11.50
Blueberries, strawberries, almond butter, shaved almonds, granola