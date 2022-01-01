Beechurst restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beechurst's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Bakeries
Bakeries
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Caterers
Must-try Beechurst restaurants

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar image

 

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar

12-44 Clintonville Street, Whitestone

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sfincione Slice$4.75
Sicilian style, deep dish pizza with breadcrumbs, onions, sauce and chunks of provolone cheese, served at room temperature.
Pasta w/ Garlic, Oil & Fresh Cherry Tomoato's$14.95
Choice of pasta in a simple garlic & oil w/ fresh cherry tomato's
Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe$14.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
More about Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc image

 

Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc

12-40 Clintonville Street, Whitestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, cucumbers and red onion
Orrechiette w/ Broccoli Rabe Crumbled Sausage$16.95
Orecchiete pasta w/ sauteed broccoli rabe & crumbled sausage
Italian Chicken$12.95
Grilled or Fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic dressing
More about Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
Health Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES • POKE

Health Kitchen

10-17A 154th St, Whitestone

Avg 4.7 (880 reviews)
Popular items
Fiesta Bowl$14.00
Mesclun, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, chicken, tortilla chips, lime squeeze and a lime cilantro jalapeno dressing
Spicy Poke$14.50
Ahi tuna with spicy mayo, crispy onions, cucumber, carrots, edamame and sesame seeds over rice.
Berry Bowl$11.50
Blueberries, strawberries, almond butter, shaved almonds, granola
More about Health Kitchen

