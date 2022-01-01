Whitewater restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
The SweetSpot Cafe
226 Whitewater St, Whitewater
Popular items
Bagels & Spread
Toasted bagel with a choice of house-made cream cheese spread
Double Bacon & Cheese
$5.75
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & a bacon cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted asiago bagel
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
$4.25
Egg & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel
CUPCAKES • CAKES
The SweetSpot Bakehouse
1185 W Main St, Whitewater
Popular items
Mediterranean Breakfast
$5.75
Donuts
Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
146 W Main Street, Whitewater
Popular items
1lb Boneless
$13.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
1/2lb Boneless
$7.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
12 Traditional Wings
$13.99
Non-breaded wings baked then fried
Not available
W6098 HWY 12, Whitewater
Popular items
Berry Smoothie
$5.25
Berry blend, our homemade famous smoothie base (dairy free, contains sunflower seeds), & OJ.
Turkey Feast
$10.00
Turkey, tomato, onion, lettuce, avo, garden jack cheese, & mustard, on cracked wheat.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$5.25
Strawberries, Banana, our homemade famous smoothie base (dairy free, contains sunflower seeds),& OJ.
Second Salem Brewing Co.
111 Whitewater St, Whitewater
Popular items
Fried Pretzels
$10.50
Two deep-fried & salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with cheese sauce & Witchtower Pale Ale mustard
Witch Hunter
$13.00
7oz angus beef patty with smoked gouda, cherrywood bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted red pepper & minced garlic
Nashville Chicken
$12.50
Buttermilk & breaded fried chicken thigh, Nashville sauce, romaine & sweet pickles.