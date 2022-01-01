Whitewater restaurants you'll love

Whitewater's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Whitewater restaurants

The SweetSpot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The SweetSpot Cafe

226 Whitewater St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels & Spread
Toasted bagel with a choice of house-made cream cheese spread
Double Bacon & Cheese$5.75
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & a bacon cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted asiago bagel
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
Egg & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel
More about The SweetSpot Cafe
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

1185 W Main St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Breakfast$5.75
Donuts
Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)
More about The SweetSpot Bakehouse
Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill

146 W Main Street, Whitewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1lb Boneless$13.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
1/2lb Boneless$7.99
Lightly breaded white chicken breast meat
12 Traditional Wings$13.99
Non-breaded wings baked then fried
More about Fat Jack's Sports Bar & Grill
Not available image

 

Not available

W6098 HWY 12, Whitewater

Avg 4.3 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Smoothie$5.25
Berry blend, our homemade famous smoothie base (dairy free, contains sunflower seeds), & OJ.
Turkey Feast$10.00
Turkey, tomato, onion, lettuce, avo, garden jack cheese, & mustard, on cracked wheat.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.25
Strawberries, Banana, our homemade famous smoothie base (dairy free, contains sunflower seeds),& OJ.
More about Not available
Second Salem Brewing Co. image

 

Second Salem Brewing Co.

111 Whitewater St, Whitewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pretzels$10.50
Two deep-fried & salted Bavarian-style pretzels served with cheese sauce & Witchtower Pale Ale mustard 
Witch Hunter$13.00
7oz angus beef patty with smoked gouda, cherrywood bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted red pepper & minced garlic
Nashville Chicken$12.50
Buttermilk & breaded fried chicken thigh, Nashville sauce, romaine & sweet pickles.
More about Second Salem Brewing Co.
Map

