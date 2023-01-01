Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Whitewater
/
Whitewater
/
Cake
Whitewater restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES
The SweetSpot Cafe
226 Whitewater St, Whitewater
Avg 4.7
(831 reviews)
Mini Heart Cake
$8.00
More about The SweetSpot Cafe
CUPCAKES • CAKES
The SweetSpot Bakehouse
1185 W Main St, Whitewater
Avg 4.7
(447 reviews)
Cake Slices
$4.75
8" Dessert Cake
$28.00
Coffee Cake Cream Cheese
$2.50
More about The SweetSpot Bakehouse
