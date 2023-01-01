Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Whitewater

Whitewater restaurants
Whitewater restaurants that serve cake

The SweetSpot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The SweetSpot Cafe

226 Whitewater St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Heart Cake$8.00
More about The SweetSpot Cafe
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

1185 W Main St, Whitewater

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slices$4.75
8" Dessert Cake$28.00
Coffee Cake Cream Cheese$2.50
More about The SweetSpot Bakehouse

