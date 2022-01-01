Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Whitinsville

Go
Whitinsville restaurants
Toast

Whitinsville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Grille 122 image

 

Grille 122

91 Providence Road, Whitinsville

Avg 3.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
Ice burg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, raosted peppers, bacon, blue cheese crumbs.
More about Grille 122
Stephanie's Daily Grind image

BAGELS

Stephanie's Daily Grind

1 Plummers Corner, Whitinsville

Avg 4.8 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Stephanie's Daily Grind

Browse other tasty dishes in Whitinsville

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Map

More near Whitinsville to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston