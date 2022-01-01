Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken salad in
Whitinsville
/
Whitinsville
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Whitinsville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Grille 122
91 Providence Road, Whitinsville
Avg 3.7
(230 reviews)
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
$17.00
Ice burg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, raosted peppers, bacon, blue cheese crumbs.
More about Grille 122
BAGELS
Stephanie's Daily Grind
1 Plummers Corner, Whitinsville
Avg 4.8
(14 reviews)
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
$9.75
More about Stephanie's Daily Grind
