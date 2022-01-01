Chicken salad in Whitinsville
Whitinsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Grille 122
91 Providence Road, Whitinsville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Ice burg, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, raosted peppers, bacon, blue cheese crumbs.
BAGELS
Stephanie's Daily Grind
1 Plummers Corner, Whitinsville
|CRAN-WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.50
|CHOPPED SALAD with GRILLED CHICKEN
|$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce mix, bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese
|CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
|$10.75
Fajita seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, sautéed onions & peppers, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, cheddar-jack cheese