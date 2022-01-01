Go
Whitman Brewing Company

Come and enjoy our beers brewed onsite at 20 Lake Ave! Entrances off Maple Ave and the Saratogian Parking Lot!

PIZZA

20 Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Walt Tart$6.00
Roasted Beet Salad$11.00
Baby Kale / Red Beets / Cukes / Heirloom Tomatoes / Feta Cheese / Kalamata Olives / Aged Red Wine Vinaigrette. Add Smoked Chicken for $3.00.
English Muffin Sandwich$9.00
Becky$9.00
Fried Egg / Local Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Jalapeno Jam
Uncle Sammy$9.00
Sausage / Fried Egg / Hashbrown / Cheddar / Traditional House Made English Muffin
Buffalo Wings
8 or 16 Crispy Drummys & Flats / Classic Hot Wing Sauce / Point Reyes Farmstead Blue Cheese
Ahi Tuna Street Tacos$14.00
3 Toasted White Corn Tortillas / Honey-Lime Slaw / Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna / Pico de Gallo / Wasabi-Avocado Drizzle / Nori Sprinkle / GF
Side of Bacon$4.00
Chia Yogurt Power Bowl$7.00
Hot Potato$7.00
Jalapeno Cheddar House Made English Muffin / Hashbrown / Fried Egg / Jalapeno Jam / Cheddar Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Lake Ave

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
