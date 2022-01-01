Go
Toast

Whitner's Barbecue

We are a family owned restaurant smoking meats daily and making all sides, sauces, and rubs from scratch!

BBQ

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106 • $$

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Bulk
Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.
Trio Platter$12.99
Any 3 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.
Cole Slaw$2.00
Pork Sandwich$6.99
About 5 ounces of meat & Sweet BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll.
Chicken Bulk
Feed a group! Pints are 1 pounds, Quarts are 2 pounds. Bulk items come with sauce on the side.
Duo Platter$10.99
Any 2 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.
Pork Sandwich Pack$28.00
24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.
Pork Small Plate$6.69
About 5 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce
Pork Large Plate$9.99
About 9 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce. All large plates also come with cornbread!
Chicken Large Plate$9.99
About 9 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ sauce. Large plates come with cornbread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Chinchorreo by 7 Cities

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SK8 House

No reviews yet

Hampton Roads' #1 Premier Family Entertainment Center and Roller Skating Rink

Reaver Beach Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Visit Virginia Beach's oldest craft brewery serving award winning local craft beers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston