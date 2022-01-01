Go
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar

Whitney Cafe

99 Gansevoort Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade$4.00
Kale Salad$10.00
(v)
Roast Beef$12.00
Smoked Club Sandwich$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Herb Mayonnaise (df)
Kale Ceasar Salad$10.00
Roasted Broccoli, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, Hot Honey
Plain Chips$3.00
Fall Lettuce Salad$10.00
Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Sherry Vinaigrette (v) (gf)
Still Water$3.00
Tuna Salad$12.00
Havarti, Fontina, Parmesan Frico
Sparkling Water$3.00
Location

99 Gansevoort Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

