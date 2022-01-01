Whittier American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS
The Nixon Steakhouse
13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier
|“El Lomo” Steak Sandwich
|$21.00
|Nixon Burger
|$17.00
|Potato Gratin
|$10.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Chef's Favorite
|$19.97
Blackened chicken breast, bowtie pasta, garlic, fresh basil and parmesan cheese in a light tomato cream sauce.
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.16
Our own hot-n-spicy chicken wings & drummettes served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Nachos
Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
|Baja Cauliflower Taco
|$3.75
Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Apple
|$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
|French Apple
|$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
|Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE
|$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)