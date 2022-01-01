Whittier American restaurants you'll love

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Whittier

The Nixon Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

The Nixon Steakhouse

13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 4.4 (383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
“El Lomo” Steak Sandwich$21.00
Nixon Burger$17.00
Potato Gratin$10.00
More about The Nixon Steakhouse
California Grill image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Favorite$19.97
Blackened chicken breast, bowtie pasta, garlic, fresh basil and parmesan cheese in a light tomato cream sauce.
Buffalo Wings$14.16
Our own hot-n-spicy chicken wings & drummettes served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about California Grill
The 6740 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos
Housefried tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream and salsa on the side. Add your favorite protein at an extra charge.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
Baja Cauliflower Taco$3.75
Our housemade vegan beer battered cauliflower wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with cabbage, cilantro, onion and our housemate spicy crema with a side of our salsa verde.
More about The 6740
Marie Callender's Whittier image

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
French Apple$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
Rocky Cola Cafe image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Rocky Cola Cafe

6757 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.2 (1007 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast
More about Rocky Cola Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Whittier

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston