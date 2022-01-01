Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve burritos

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Box$10.99
OG Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Our delicious egg, cheese, home fries, with your choice of meat.
Carnivore Burrito$14.00
Our delicious egg, cheese, home fries, bacon, sausage and ham burrito!
More about California Grill
FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito$10.99
Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito$10.99
Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

