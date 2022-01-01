Burritos in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve burritos
More about California Grill
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Burrito Box
|$10.99
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Our delicious egg, cheese, home fries, with your choice of meat.
|Carnivore Burrito
|$14.00
Our delicious egg, cheese, home fries, bacon, sausage and ham burrito!
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito
|$10.99
Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
|Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito
|$10.99
Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.