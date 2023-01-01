Whittier restaurants you'll love
Must-try Whittier restaurants
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Whittier
15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|Popular items
|Kara Miso Ramen
|$16.95
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso
|Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna
|$12.95
4pcs/ Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.95
Pork Broth: Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill - Whittier, Ca
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Cali Burger
|$13.25
Premium Beef Patty + Lettuce +Tomato + Onions + Pickles. + 1000 Island
|Country Club
|$16.95
Turkey Breast + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Rosemary Aioli + Garlic Cheese Sourdough Bread
|Fettucine Alfredo
|$16.95
House Butter Cream Sauce + Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Fresh Basil
Uptown Azabu - 13117 - 13119 Philadelphia
13117 - 13119 Philadelphia, Whittier
|Popular items
|Azabu Roll
|$38.00
Snow Crab , avocado,shishito Top W Seared Wagyu ,caviar ,Gold leaf and truffle Aioli
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
|Keto Roll
|$23.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Popular items
|Line 10
|$15.50
Cucumber, arugula, tomato, pickle, red onion, sprouts, mustard + vegan mayo on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with fries or salad.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$9.00
Cauliflower bites, fried in our housemade vegan beer-batter, served with our 6740 wing sauce, ranch, carrots and celery sticks.
|Spisoy Taco
|$4.00
Our vegan al pastor taco. perfectly seasoned non-GMO meat substitute served with cilantro and onion and our housemade salsa verde on the side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mr. Sandwich
13011 Philadelphia St, Whittier
|Popular items
|"The Social Deli" Club Sandwich
|$8.76
|Avocado w/ Provolone Sandwich
|$8.76
|"The Tony Montana" - Bacon Avocado Club
|$12.82
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier
8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER
|Popular items
|Vegetable Ramen
|$16.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Shoyu
|$16.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic pasted, topped with green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots, pork chashu and sesame seeds
|Spicy Miso LV1
|$17.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|Popular items
|CARNITAS PLATE
|$15.25
Slow Cooked Carnitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Tortillas.
|STREET TACOS
|$0.00
Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Green Salsa.
|CRISPY TACOS
|$3.75
Topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Taco Sauce.
Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier -
11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier
|Popular items
|Green Juice
|$7.99
Apple, celery, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.
|Acai Bowl
|$8.49
Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.
|Spinach Wrap
|$7.99
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Alondra Hot Wings - Whittier
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier
|Popular items
|16" Alondra's Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc -
13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier
Parlor Bar - 14226 Whittier Blvd
14226 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Tacos N Miches - First Ave
11125 S First Ave, Whittier
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House - 9128 - CORP *OLD*
6502 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier
La Casita Olvera - Whittier - 16258 Whittier Boulevard
16258 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier
PIZZA
Xtra Cheese
16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier
|Popular items
|Birria (8x10)
|$21.99
Shredded Birria beef, onions, cilantro. Served with consomme on the side to dip it in.
|Detroit Pepperoni (10x14)
|$31.99
One layer of pepperoni under the cheese, one layer of pepperoni on top of the cheese. Topped with red sauce.
|Spicy BBQ Wings
|$14.99
Wings with your choice of sauce
Vida Cantina - 13809 Whittier Boulevard
13809 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier
Pieology 8044 - Whittier / Washington Blvd
12520 Washington Blvd, Whittier
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Winchell's Donut House - Greenleaf Ave
6502 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
FRENCH FRIES
MODERN SHAMAN - Uptown Whittier
6744 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
SMOOTHIES
Jamba - 000719 - Whittwood Town Center
15576 Whitwood Lane, Whittier
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Tacos N Miches - Philadelphia St
12913 Philadelphia St, Whittier
WaBa Grill - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)
10138 Carmenita Road, Whittier
Jamba - 001398 - Santa Fe Springs Plaza
10124 Carmenita Road, Santa Fe Springs
Pizzamania - 13547 Telegraph Road
13547 Telegraph Road, Whittier
GRILL • NOODLES
ZZD - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)
10138 Carmenita Rd., Whittier
Madre's Brunch - 6541 Greenleaf Ave
6541 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier
The Commoner - 6754 Greenleaf Ave
6754 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
13471 Telegraph Rd, Whittier
