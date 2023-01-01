Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whittier restaurants you'll love

Whittier restaurants
  • Whittier

Must-try Whittier restaurants

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Whittier

15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kara Miso Ramen$16.95
Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso
Crispy Rice w/Spicy Tuna$12.95
4pcs/ Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Pork Broth: Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Whittier
Consumer pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill - Whittier, Ca

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cali Burger$13.25
Premium Beef Patty + Lettuce +Tomato + Onions + Pickles. + 1000 Island
Country Club$16.95
Turkey Breast + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Rosemary Aioli + Garlic Cheese Sourdough Bread
Fettucine Alfredo$16.95
House Butter Cream Sauce + Garlic + Parmesan Cheese + Fresh Basil
More about California Grill - Whittier, Ca
Main pic

 

Uptown Azabu - 13117 - 13119 Philadelphia

13117 - 13119 Philadelphia, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Azabu Roll$38.00
Snow Crab , avocado,shishito Top W Seared Wagyu ,caviar ,Gold leaf and truffle Aioli
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Keto Roll$23.00
More about Uptown Azabu - 13117 - 13119 Philadelphia
The 6740 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Line 10$15.50
Cucumber, arugula, tomato, pickle, red onion, sprouts, mustard + vegan mayo on wheat, sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with fries or salad.
Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Cauliflower bites, fried in our housemade vegan beer-batter, served with our 6740 wing sauce, ranch, carrots and celery sticks.
Spisoy Taco$4.00
Our vegan al pastor taco. perfectly seasoned non-GMO meat substitute served with cilantro and onion and our housemade salsa verde on the side.
More about The 6740
Mr. Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mr. Sandwich

13011 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
"The Social Deli" Club Sandwich$8.76
Avocado w/ Provolone Sandwich$8.76
"The Tony Montana" - Bacon Avocado Club$12.82
More about Mr. Sandwich
Yoshiharu Ramen image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier

8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER

Avg 4.5 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Ramen$16.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$16.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic pasted, topped with green onion, bean sprout, wakame, bamboo shoots, pork chashu and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV1$17.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier
Consumer pic

 

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNITAS PLATE$15.25
Slow Cooked Carnitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Tortillas.
STREET TACOS$0.00
Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Green Salsa.
CRISPY TACOS$3.75
Topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Taco Sauce.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
Banner pic

 

Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier -

11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Juice$7.99
Apple, celery, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.
Acai Bowl$8.49
Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.
Spinach Wrap$7.99
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
More about Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier -
Consumer pic

 

Alondra Hot Wings - Whittier

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Alondra's Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
More about Alondra Hot Wings - Whittier
The Nixon Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc -

13033 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 4.4 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc -
Main pic

 

Parlor Bar - 14226 Whittier Blvd

14226 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Parlor Bar - 14226 Whittier Blvd
Consumer pic

 

A Toda Madre Mexican Kitchen

6518 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about A Toda Madre Mexican Kitchen
Tacos N Miches image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos N Miches - First Ave

11125 S First Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (924 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tacos N Miches - First Ave
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House image

 

z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House - 9128 - CORP *OLD*

6502 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House - 9128 - CORP *OLD*
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender's

12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Marie Callender's
Main pic

 

La Casita Olvera - Whittier - 16258 Whittier Boulevard

16258 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Casita Olvera - Whittier - 16258 Whittier Boulevard
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Xtra Cheese

16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Birria (8x10)$21.99
Shredded Birria beef, onions, cilantro. Served with consomme on the side to dip it in.
Detroit Pepperoni (10x14)$31.99
One layer of pepperoni under the cheese, one layer of pepperoni on top of the cheese. Topped with red sauce.
Spicy BBQ Wings$14.99
Wings with your choice of sauce
More about Xtra Cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Vida Cantina - 13809 Whittier Boulevard

13809 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Vida Cantina - 13809 Whittier Boulevard
Pieology 8044 image

 

Pieology 8044 - Whittier / Washington Blvd

12520 Washington Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pieology 8044 - Whittier / Washington Blvd
Winchell's Donut House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Winchell's Donut House - Greenleaf Ave

6502 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.4 (827 reviews)
More about Winchell's Donut House - Greenleaf Ave
MODERN SHAMAN image

FRENCH FRIES

MODERN SHAMAN - Uptown Whittier

6744 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.8 (1136 reviews)
More about MODERN SHAMAN - Uptown Whittier
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES

Jamba - 000719 - Whittwood Town Center

15576 Whitwood Lane, Whittier

Avg 4.2 (161 reviews)
More about Jamba - 000719 - Whittwood Town Center
Tacos N Miches image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos N Miches - Philadelphia St

12913 Philadelphia St, Whittier

Avg 3.5 (306 reviews)
More about Tacos N Miches - Philadelphia St
WaBa Grill - Whittier (Carmenita) (WG0028) image

 

WaBa Grill - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)

10138 Carmenita Road, Whittier

No reviews yet
More about WaBa Grill - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 001398 - Santa Fe Springs Plaza

10124 Carmenita Road, Santa Fe Springs

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 001398 - Santa Fe Springs Plaza
Banner pic

 

Pizzamania - 13547 Telegraph Road

13547 Telegraph Road, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizzamania - 13547 Telegraph Road
WaBa Grill image

GRILL • NOODLES

ZZD - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)

10138 Carmenita Rd., Whittier

Avg 3.8 (254 reviews)
More about ZZD - WG0028 - Whittier (Carmenita)
Banner pic

 

Madre's Brunch - 6541 Greenleaf Ave

6541 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Madre's Brunch - 6541 Greenleaf Ave
Banner pic

 

The Commoner - 6754 Greenleaf Ave

6754 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

No reviews yet
More about The Commoner - 6754 Greenleaf Ave
Consumer pic

 

Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd

13471 Telegraph Rd, Whittier

No reviews yet
More about Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd

