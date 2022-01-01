Cheeseburgers in Whittier
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE
|$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
PIZZA
Xtra Cheese
16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier
|Cheeseburger (8x10)
|$19.99
Ground beef, caramelized onion, diced tomato, pickles, and american cheese. Topped with house made burger sauce.
|Cheeseburger (10x14)
|$30.99
Ground beef, caramelized onion, diced tomato, pickles, and american cheese. Topped with house made burger sauce.