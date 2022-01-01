Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.35
Crisp romaine lettuce, baked croutons and fresh parmesan cheese tossed in our own Caesar dressing.
More about California Grill
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal:
340)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Garlic Bread

Chicken Pasta

Turkey Clubs

Buffalo Wings

Fish And Chips

Avocado Salad

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston