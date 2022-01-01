Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve chicken pasta

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Marsala Pasta$21.85
Our delicious Chicken Marsala! Served on a bed of bow-tie noodles and our creamy mushroom Marsala sauce
More about California Grill
FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Chicken & Broccoli Pasta$65.99
Includes a FREE WHOLE fresh baked Pumpkin or Apple or Lemon Meringue Pie! Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, fettuccine pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. Serves 5-6.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

