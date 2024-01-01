Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill - Whittier, Ca

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Available after 11am
More about California Grill - Whittier, Ca
Consumer pic

 

The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier

12824 Hadley St #105, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chicken Pozole Soup$16.99
Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)
More about The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier

Map

Map

