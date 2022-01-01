Chicken tenders in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Alondras
Alondras
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
4 chicken tenders, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
|Chicken Strips w/ Side
|$15.00
4 chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
More about The 6740
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Chicken Strips
|$17.50
Housemade breaded and fried chicken breast strips served with fries, with ranch and bbq dipping sauce.