Chicken tenders in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Alondras image

 

Alondras

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A, Whittier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$10.00
4 chicken tenders, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Strips w/ Side$15.00
4 chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, 1 complimentary ranch and tossed in your choice of sauce
More about Alondras
Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips$17.50
Housemade breaded and fried chicken breast strips served with fries, with ranch and bbq dipping sauce.
More about The 6740
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.99
Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

