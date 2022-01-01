Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$11.95
Sauteed Corn Tortillas simmered in Red or Green Sauce with 2 Eggs on top, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles With a Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon$13.99
Tortilla chips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and salsa, topped with cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, two slices of applewood smoked bacon and our golden cornbread.
More about Marie Callender's

