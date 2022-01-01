Chilaquiles in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|CHILAQUILES
|$11.95
Sauteed Corn Tortillas simmered in Red or Green Sauce with 2 Eggs on top, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
Marie Callender's
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Chilaquiles With a Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon
|$13.99
Tortilla chips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and salsa, topped with cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, two slices of applewood smoked bacon and our golden cornbread.