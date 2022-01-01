Clam chowder in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's
12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$7.50
Our New England clam chowder is made with clams, potatoes, onions, celery and seasonings. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$5.50
A smaller portion of our New England clam chowder. This creamy soup is made with clams, potatoes, onions, celery and seasonings and served with crackers.
