Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve cobb salad

Chicken Cobb Salad image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.12
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese on mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about California Grill
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Chicken Pasta

Cheesecake

Tuna Sandwiches

Country Fried Steaks

Garlic Bread

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston