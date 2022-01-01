Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier

11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$7.49
Toasted croissant, lettuce, white american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
More about Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich$11.99
Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.
Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich$11.99
An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.
Turkey Croissant Club$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

