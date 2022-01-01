Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve egg burritos

Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender's

12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito$11.99
Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
More about Marie Callender's
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito$11.99
Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito$11.99
Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
More about Marie Callender's

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Custard

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Cornbread

Clam Chowder

Acai Smoothies

Pies

Chili

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston