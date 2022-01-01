Grilled chicken in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about California Grill
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Kids Cali Grilled Chicken
|$9.85
Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with choice of side.
More about The 6740
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
Our DIY chicken breast sandwich. Served with tomato, red onion, lettuce with a choice of our honey-lime sauce, bbq sauce, housemate honey mustard or our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun served with fries or side salad. Want more choices? you can switch from chicken to any of the available proteins, some at an additional charge.