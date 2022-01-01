Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cali Grilled Chicken$9.85
Grilled, marinated chicken breast served with choice of side.
More about California Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Our DIY chicken breast sandwich. Served with tomato, red onion, lettuce with a choice of our honey-lime sauce, bbq sauce, housemate honey mustard or our 6740 wing sauce on a wheat bun served with fries or side salad. Want more choices? you can switch from chicken to any of the available proteins, some at an additional charge.
More about The 6740

