Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve leche cake

Consumer pic

 

Providence Bakehouse

13002 Philadelphia st, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Lavender Tres Leches Cake$7.95
More about Providence Bakehouse
Consumer pic

 

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$6.00
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Chicken Marsala

Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sashimi

Cake

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston