Omelettes in Whittier

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Denver Omelette
|$12.09
A hearty omelette of ham, fresh bell peppers and onions.
|Extra Omelette
|$13.25
The undisputed champion and our most popular omelette! A blend of sausage, bacon, avocado, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes filled with jack and cheddar cheese.
|Garden Omelette
|$12.09
A harvest of zucchini, squash, carrots, green beans, mushrooms and a blend of jack and cheddar cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Fresh Vegetable Omelette
|$13.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and broccoli, topped with avocado. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
|Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette
|$13.99
Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
|"Oh My" Omelette
|$13.99
This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.