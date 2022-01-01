Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve omelettes

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Denver Omelette$12.09
A hearty omelette of ham, fresh bell peppers and onions.
Extra Omelette$13.25
The undisputed champion and our most popular omelette! A blend of sausage, bacon, avocado, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes filled with jack and cheddar cheese.
Garden Omelette$12.09
A harvest of zucchini, squash, carrots, green beans, mushrooms and a blend of jack and cheddar cheese.
More about California Grill
FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Vegetable Omelette$13.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and broccoli, topped with avocado. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette$13.99
Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
"Oh My" Omelette$13.99
This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier

