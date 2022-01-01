Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pie A La Mode$7.25
Deep Dish Pie$5.49
More about California Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Pot Pie Luncheon$8.99
Our Chicken Mini Pot Pie Luncheon is served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.
Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and
mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of one of Marie's baked fruit pies.
Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo$13.99
Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of apple, pumpkin or lemon meringue pie.
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
Pieology 8044 image

 

Pieology 8044

12520 Washington Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8044

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Omelettes

Chicken Pasta

Turkey Clubs

Pancakes

Garlic Cheese Bread

Steak Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston