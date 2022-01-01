Quiche in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve quiche
More about Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's
12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER
|Soup, Salad & Quiche
|$14.99
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
|Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special
|$11.99
Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Breakfast Ham Quiche
|$13.99
Smoked ham and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.
|Breakfast Bacon Quiche
|$13.99
Crisp bacon and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.