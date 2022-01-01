Quiche in Whittier

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whittier restaurants that serve quiche

Marie Callender's

12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup, Salad & Quiche$14.99
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special$11.99
Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.
More about Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Ham Quiche$13.99
Smoked ham and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.
Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special$11.99
Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.
Breakfast Bacon Quiche$13.99
Crisp bacon and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.
More about Marie Callender's

