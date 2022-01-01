Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4.1 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon belly Sushi$5.95
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

California Grill

6751 Painter Ave, Whittier

Avg 4.7 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fillet$21.95
Broiled with olive oil and fresh herbs. Served with two sides and garlic bread
Mediterranean Salmon$23.05
Roasted red potatoes served on a bed of sauteed garlic spinach and tomatoes. Served with two sides and garlic bread
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.95
Salmon on a bed of romaine lettuce with red potatoes, tomatoes and rings of red onions. Topped with lemon vinaigrette and parmesan cheese.
More about California Grill
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's Whittier

12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet + FREE SLICE$20.99
Prepared in your choice of two styles:
lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender's Whittier
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER

Avg 4.5 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Salmon Roll$15.00
IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Salmon Steak Bento$20.00
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

