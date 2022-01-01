Salmon in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar
15498 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|Salmon belly Sushi
|$5.95
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
California Grill
6751 Painter Ave, Whittier
|Salmon Fillet
|$21.95
Broiled with olive oil and fresh herbs. Served with two sides and garlic bread
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$23.05
Roasted red potatoes served on a bed of sauteed garlic spinach and tomatoes. Served with two sides and garlic bread
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Salmon on a bed of romaine lettuce with red potatoes, tomatoes and rings of red onions. Topped with lemon vinaigrette and parmesan cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's Whittier
12402 Washington Blvd, Whittier
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet + FREE SLICE
|$20.99
Prepared in your choice of two styles:
lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
8426 LAUREL AVE, WHITTIER
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$15.00
IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Salmon Steak Bento
|$20.00
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
|Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$16.00
IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce