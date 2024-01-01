Shawarma in Whittier
The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier
12824 Hadley St #105, Whittier
|Shawarma Chicken Plate
|$17.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with a side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
PIZZA
Xtra Cheese
16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier
|Shawarma (8x10)
|$21.99
Shawarma spiced chicken, pickled turnips, diced tomato, red onion. Topped with garlic sauce and fresh parsley.
|Shawarma (10x14)
|$30.99
Shawarma spiced chicken, pickled turnips, diced tomato, red onion. Topped with garlic sauce and fresh parsley.