Shawarma in Whittier

Whittier restaurants
Whittier restaurants that serve shawarma

The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier

12824 Hadley St #105, Whittier

Shawarma Chicken Plate$17.99
Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with a side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces
More about The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier
PIZZA

Xtra Cheese

16170 Leffingwell Rd #5, Whittier

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Shawarma (8x10)$21.99
Shawarma spiced chicken, pickled turnips, diced tomato, red onion. Topped with garlic sauce and fresh parsley.
Shawarma (10x14)$30.99
Shawarma spiced chicken, pickled turnips, diced tomato, red onion. Topped with garlic sauce and fresh parsley.
More about Xtra Cheese

