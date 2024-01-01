Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Whittier

Whittier restaurants that serve taquitos

The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier

12824 Hadley St #105, Whittier

3 Piece Taquitos$8.99
Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
More about The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

KIDS TWO TAQUITOS MEAL$8.00
TAQUITOS PLATE$16.00
4 Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
TWO TAQUITOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

