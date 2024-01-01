Taquitos in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve taquitos
The Chicken Koop - Whittier - Whittier
12824 Hadley St #105, Whittier
|3 Piece Taquitos
|$8.99
Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|KIDS TWO TAQUITOS MEAL
|$8.00
|TAQUITOS PLATE
|$16.00
4 Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.
|TWO TAQUITOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.