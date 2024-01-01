Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Whittier

Go
Whittier restaurants
Toast

Whittier restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Teddy's Red Tacos - Whittier Restaurant - 13317 Whittier Boulevard

13317 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta$9.99
More about Teddy's Red Tacos - Whittier Restaurant - 13317 Whittier Boulevard
Consumer pic

 

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS TORTA$11.49
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
POTATO TORTA$11.00
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
SHREDDED BEEF TORTA$11.49
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier

Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier

Pies

Fish And Chips

Cobb Salad

Avocado Salad

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Whittier to explore

Downey

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston