Tortas in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve tortas
More about Teddy's Red Tacos - Whittier Restaurant - 13317 Whittier Boulevard
Teddy's Red Tacos - Whittier Restaurant - 13317 Whittier Boulevard
13317 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier
|Torta
|$9.99
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Whittier
15856 Whittier Blvd, Whittier
|CARNITAS TORTA
|$11.49
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
|POTATO TORTA
|$11.00
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.
|SHREDDED BEEF TORTA
|$11.49
Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.