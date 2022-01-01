Go
The Whole Enchilada

Drawing from our wonderful heritage, our resident chef brought recipes from the homeland to provide a true taste of what Mexico has to offer. Our family-friendly servers are attentive, courteous, and knowledgeable - answering any question you might have about our wonderful food. Not only will you love your visit, but you'll be bringing all your friends back again. And, this is our guarantee to you - all our food is prepare fresh daily. We promise you'll be satisfied! Don't deny your taste buds. Come visit us today!

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2524 reviews)

STEAK QUESSADILLA$11.99
A Large Flour tortilla with Marinated Steak and Melted Cheese. Plus Guacamole or Sour Cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.99
A large Flour Tortilla with Melted Served with Your Choice of Guacamole or Sour Cream.
MINI WHOLE$14.49
Choice on any Two item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
HORCHATA$2.99
CHICKEN ENCHILADA$14.79
Two Corn Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken Covered with Colorado Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
WHOLE ENCHILADA$15.69
Choice on any Three item: Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.59
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled with Beans and Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Colorado Sauce. Served with Rice or Beans.
FLAUTAS CHICKEN$13.99
Two Flour Tortillas Filled with Shredded Chicken, Lightly Covered with Verde Sauce and Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
CHICKEN TAQUITO$13.79
Four Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken Topped with Guacamole. Served with Rice and Beans. You can Replace Both the Rice and Beans for Fresh Fruit.
CHIQUITA$11.59
Choice on any one item:Taco(Shredded Beef or Chicken), Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Mini Burrito or (2) Taquitos. Substitute a Tamale; Pork, Green Chile & Chile or Chicken Add $1.49. Served with your choice of Refried Beans, Charro Beans, Black Beans or Beans from the Pot and Rice. Fruit can be Substituted for Beans and Rice.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

106 E Yorba Linda Blvd

Placentia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
