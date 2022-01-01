Go
Wholly Cow Market

We are a small family farm located in southwest, Kansas. We are the Canny family and are 5th generation family farmers. We raise all-natural, hormone and antibiotic free, nutrient rich, clean protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, eggs, and goat. We have extended our products to our farm-to-table restaurant that features many of our all-natural, pasture raised and finished products along with many other Kansas products.

Wholly Cow Steak Salad$13.75
This steak salad features fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese or feta cheese topped with all-natural, pasture raised and finished steak born and raised here in Stanton County dressed with a homemade dressing.
Fresh Peach Limeade$3.50
Caramel Macchiato$4.65
The Sam$12.25
Named after our son, this burger is topped with bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and our famous "Sam" sauce. The sauce is on the spicy side.
Yogurt Parfait$6.25
Berries and yogurt topped with homemade granola!
Better than Breakfast Burrito$5.25
Our breakfast burritos our homemade daily. Choose from one of the choices or take a chance or go for the burrito of the day. The burrito of the day ranges from a Wholly Cow ground beef, potato, carrot, and onion or a Wholly Cow pastured chicken burrito. It all depends what Jamie has decided for the day! All come with an option of fresh homemade salsa!
Limeade$3.00
Choose from a homemade limeade or pick one of our handcrafted flavors: peach, strawberry, or cherry!
Call It Your Own$11.25
Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Your choice of sausage or bacon and a fried egg topped with cheese squeezed between a buttermilk biscuit.
Add Avocado +$2.50
Ranch Steak Fries$12.75
112 S. Main St.

Johnson KS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
