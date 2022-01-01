Go
Wholly Stromboli

East Coast Style Italian - Hand crafted and fresh. We'll feed you like your Mama would! We also offer many gluten-free and vegetarian options!

PIZZA

410 Denver Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Hulapeno 'boli.$17.95
A truly unique combination, stuffed with cream cheese, ham, Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster, provolone, jalapeno and pineapple
20" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.$17.95
Big, thin, foldable slices start with our housemade pizza sauce and Grande® Cheese - You Decide The Rest
10" Bronx Bomber 'boli.$14.95
Muenster, Ezzo® pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
BYOP - Build Your Own Pasta.$12.95
Your choice of pasta, sauce. Add some protein to make it even better!
Note: Our gluten free pastas are best fresh in house and therefore not available for carry-out.
10" BYOB - Build Your Own 'Boli.$6.95
Your choice of meats and cheeses served with housemade marinara sauce
10" The Original 'boli .$12.95
Our classic stromboli loaded with Genoa salami, zesty Ezzo® pepperoni, Muenster and provolone cheeses rolled and baked until golden brown
Garlic Knots$8.95
Our signature dough, tied into knots and baked in a buttery garlic sauce until golden brown. Served with side of marinara sauce
10" Triple Bypass 'boli.$15.95
Named by our sons, this one lives up to its name. Genoa salami, Ezzo® pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, Muenster and provolone
10" BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza.$10.95
It all starts with our housemade pizza sauce and Grande® Mozzarella cheese - You Decide The Rest
Baked Cheese Ravioli.$13.95
Cheese filled ravioli tossed in our house made marinara and topped with broiled mozzarella.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

410 Denver Ave

Fort Lupton CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

