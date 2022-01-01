Go
Woods Hill Pier 4

Located in the Boston Seaport District with magnificent harbor views. Operating owner Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster bring their passions of food, family farms, and sustainable sourcing to Pier 4.

FRENCH FRIES

300 Pier 4 Boulevard • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Salad of Mixed Greens$14.00
poached pears, spiced walnuts, cricket creek feta, tarragon-ginger vinaigrette
[GF, VEG]
Charred Beef Short Ribs$28.00
parsnip, celery, cippolini broth, bonito [GF, NF]
Bucatini All'Amatriciana Appetizer$16.00
woods hill farm guanciale, tomato, basil, chili flake, pecorino, basil
Scallops a la Plancha$29.00
brussels sprouts, ponzu, pineapple & caper salsa (DF,NF)
Adelita Margarita$15.00
reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave
Creste di Gallo Appetizer$17.00
Woods Hill Farm lamb bacon, cider braised maitake mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, caulilini (nf)
Salad of Roasted Beets$16.00
whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, pistachio crumble
Crispy Woods Hill Farm Pork Belly$18.00
sea bean aioli, charred persimmon, radicchio, chili crisp
Lavender Bee's Knees$16.00
gin, lemon, farm at woods hill honey, foraged lavender
Popover$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Pier 4 Boulevard

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
