Woods Hill Pier 4
Located in the Boston Seaport District with magnificent harbor views. Operating owner Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster bring their passions of food, family farms, and sustainable sourcing to Pier 4.
FRENCH FRIES
300 Pier 4 Boulevard • $$
Location
300 Pier 4 Boulevard
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
