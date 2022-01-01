Go
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery

WHYM, Water Hops Yeast & Malt
Join us for expertly hand crafted Beer, Cocktails, & Food. Local Musicians, Music Bingo, Trivia, and other Live Entertainment.
View live draft, cocktail, and food menus at www.whym.beer
Fresh, local ingredients, scratch kitchen.
Family friendly, family operated, family owned
Large Patio, Al Fresco open air dinning room, lower level lounge.
We are handmade!

853 Lafayette Rd

Popular Items

The O.G.$18.00
as classic as it gets • house blend half pound beef patty* • cheddar • greens • tomato • American sauces • brioche bun • frites
The Sacred Cow$20.00
Spiceology steak seasoned burger* • heavenly melted brie • bacon • frizzled onion • garlic aioli • brioche bun • frites
Clean Fusion Noodle Bowl$15.00
sautéed rice noodle bowl • fresh vegetables • maple soy fusion sauce • gochugaru
• add grilled chicken • 6 \t
• add sauteed shrimp • 5.50
• add fried shrimp • 5
Caribbean Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.50
*buttermilk fried, antibiotic & nitrate free, free range chicken breast • spicy shark’s reef shark house buffalo sauce • applewood bacon • grilled onions • sour dough • frites
The Slayers Club$17.00
*seasoned chicken breast • garlic aioli • applewood bacon • greens • tomato • sharp cheddar • sour dough • frites
Pulled Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
fried tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken • poblano pepper • onion • cotija • scallions • gouda cheese • chipotle aioli • Spicy Shark original • Nurse Shark
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
Whym Famous House Made Pretzels$9.00
from scratch daily • oven baked • beer inspired sauces • gouda stout cheese • hopped honey whole grain • sriracha aioli
The Hipster Cowgirl$19.00
house blend half pound beef patty* • chipotle aioli • pickled red onions • parsley • vt creamery goat cheese • brioche bun • frites
Location

853 Lafayette Rd

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

