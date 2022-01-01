Go
Asian Inspired - Sandwiches, Rice bowls and Salad Bowls

SANDWICHES

529 Anderson Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (724 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Shrimp$11.00
Marinated Garlic Shrimp with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
Bubble Thai Tea$4.00
Thai dairy free topped off with lychee jelly.
Bowl K Farm Raised Pork$11.00
Marinated Korean style Premium farm raised Duroc pork with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
Bowl Rib Eye K Style$11.00
Marinated Korean style Rib Eye with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
Korean Cheesesteak$10.00
Signature Korean Style Ribeye Cheesesteak topped with Mozzarella, Spring Mix and Sauteed Onions
Piggie Cheesesteak$10.00
Premium farm raised pork cheesesteak sandwich topped with Mozzarella, pickled veggies, spring mix and sauteed onions.
Teriyaki Chicken Wich$10.00
Bottled Drinks$2.00
Korean Roasted Potatoes -$5.00
Korean spicy roasted Yukon potatoes topped off with roasted garlic and a potato aioli.
Bowl Teriyaki Chicken$11.00
Teriyaki Antibiotic Free Chicken Thighs with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.
Location

529 Anderson Ave

Cliffside Park NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
