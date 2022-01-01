The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

