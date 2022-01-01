Wich!
Come in and enjoy!
1410 Main St
Location
1410 Main St
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sky Blossom
Come in and enjoy!
The Dock@Exchange Food Hall
The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.
Jaxon - Pop Up
Come in and enjoy!
Frankie's Downtown
Downtown Dallas' Best Sports Bar with GREAT Food! Order a Supreme Pizza. Add some Wings or go for the Frankie's Burger...cause there's something for everyone!
Scratch Kitchen Food!
Happy Hour Weekdays from 11am-7pm
and ALL DAY Tuesdays!
Brunch Weekends & Holidays 11am-3pm
#mydtdbar