Chicken wraps in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls restaurants
Wichita Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls - 4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309, WICHITA FALLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Chicken Wrap$10.65
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.85
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
More about Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls - 4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Highlander Public House image

 

Highlander Public House

726 Scott Avenue, Wichita Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about Highlander Public House

