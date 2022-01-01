Chicken wraps in Wichita Falls
Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls - 4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309, WICHITA FALLS
|Southern Chicken Wrap
|$10.65
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, your choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
|Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$10.85
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with romaine lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard