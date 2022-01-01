Fish tacos in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls - 4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
|Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)
|$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
|Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)
|$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.