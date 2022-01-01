Tacos in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls restaurants that serve tacos
Jordan Craft Inc.
1402 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls
|Taco Tuesday Street Tacos
|$1.00
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.00
Backporch Drafthouse Wichita Falls
4214 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309, WICHITA FALLS
|Molly Tacos
|$9.50
2 Flour Tortillas, Pulled Pork cooked in houw BBQ sauce, 57 Slaw, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Fried Onion Strings,
|BP Tacos
|$10.75
2 flour Tortillas, your choice of Grilled Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, lettuce, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, a side of BP Salsa served with Borracho Beans.
|Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)
|$10.75
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.