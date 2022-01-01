Wichita American restaurants you'll love

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Wichita

Pourhouse image

 

Pourhouse

711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty stuffed with jalapenos and habaneros, topped with pepper jack cheese and mango-habanero sauce
Steak Philly$11.00
Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with Warbeard Queso. Served on hoagie
Wings$11.00
Crispy wings with choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
More about Pourhouse
Twelve Restaurant & Bar image

 

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp Pasta$21.50
Tender penne pasta with Cajun seasoned gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, roasted red peppers in a spicy Cajun cream sauce
Pan Roasted 1/2 Chicken$19.50
House Brined & pan roasted with roasted garlic Yukon mashed potatoes, sauteed broccolini & roasted garlic, mushroom & madeira wine pan jus
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Tender penne noodles with creamy American cheese sauce and choice of side.
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop image

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Silk$13.65
A most exquisite chocolate pie. Made with a rich milk chocolate filling, whipped until light and airy and topped with our real whipped cream.
4-6 Servings$39.95
All Meals that serve 4-6 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, your choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 1 Free Whole Pie.
Dutch Apple$12.75
Same filling as the apple pie but with a cinnamon streusel top.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
Lola's Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lola's Bistro

2145 N. Collective Lane, Wichita

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Croutons, and Anchovies
Lumpia$7.00
Crispy Spring Rolls Filled with Pork, Shrimp with a Sweet Chili dipping sauce
Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Pine Nut Crusted Goat Cheese, Apples, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Lola's Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wichita

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cornbread

Chicken Tenders

Popcorn Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Corn Dogs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston