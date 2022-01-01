Wichita American restaurants you'll love
Pourhouse
711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty stuffed with jalapenos and habaneros, topped with pepper jack cheese and mango-habanero sauce
|Steak Philly
|$11.00
Thinly sliced steak with sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with Warbeard Queso. Served on hoagie
|Wings
|$11.00
Crispy wings with choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Popular items
|Spicy Shrimp Pasta
|$21.50
Tender penne pasta with Cajun seasoned gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, roasted red peppers in a spicy Cajun cream sauce
|Pan Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$19.50
House Brined & pan roasted with roasted garlic Yukon mashed potatoes, sauteed broccolini & roasted garlic, mushroom & madeira wine pan jus
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Tender penne noodles with creamy American cheese sauce and choice of side.
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
|Popular items
|French Silk
|$13.65
A most exquisite chocolate pie. Made with a rich milk chocolate filling, whipped until light and airy and topped with our real whipped cream.
|4-6 Servings
|$39.95
All Meals that serve 4-6 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, your choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 1 Free Whole Pie.
|Dutch Apple
|$12.75
Same filling as the apple pie but with a cinnamon streusel top.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lola's Bistro
2145 N. Collective Lane, Wichita
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Croutons, and Anchovies
|Lumpia
|$7.00
Crispy Spring Rolls Filled with Pork, Shrimp with a Sweet Chili dipping sauce
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$8.00
Pine Nut Crusted Goat Cheese, Apples, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Balsamic Vinaigrette