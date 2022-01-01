Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wichita breakfast spots you'll love

Wichita restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Wichita

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop image

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cream
A rich, creamy, chocolate filling topped with fresh, whipped cream held in by our tender hand crafted crust.
Coconut Cream
The finest snow flaked coconut folded into a rich vanilla filling creates just the right coconut taste. Melt in your mouth goodness.
Lemon Meringue
Slightly tart, slightly sweet, this all-time favorite is topped with a light and airy, golden brown meringue.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
The Belmont image

 

The Belmont

3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$23.00
Half-chicken, fried to perfection served with bacon fat honey, potato salad & biscuit
Kid Plain Burger$7.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side & A Cookie
Pimento Potatoes$9.00
Crushed fried red potatoes, pimento cheese sauce & house made crudité relish.
More about The Belmont
Banner pic

 

The Belmont - Online

3555 E Douglas Ave suite 500, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MONDAY 2/14 - 6:30pm seating$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
MONDAY 2/14 - 5:30pm seating$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
More about The Belmont - Online
Road Runner Mexican Fast Food image

 

Road Runner Mexican Fast Food

2437 W 53rd st N, Wichita

No reviews yet
More about Road Runner Mexican Fast Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wichita

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chili

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

