Wichita breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Wichita
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cream
A rich, creamy, chocolate filling topped with fresh, whipped cream held in by our tender hand crafted crust.
|Coconut Cream
The finest snow flaked coconut folded into a rich vanilla filling creates just the right coconut taste. Melt in your mouth goodness.
|Lemon Meringue
Slightly tart, slightly sweet, this all-time favorite is topped with a light and airy, golden brown meringue.
More about The Belmont
The Belmont
3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Half-chicken, fried to perfection served with bacon fat honey, potato salad & biscuit
|Kid Plain Burger
|$7.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side & A Cookie
|Pimento Potatoes
|$9.00
Crushed fried red potatoes, pimento cheese sauce & house made crudité relish.
More about The Belmont - Online
The Belmont - Online
3555 E Douglas Ave suite 500, Wichita
|Popular items
|MONDAY 2/14 - 6:30pm seating
|$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
|MONDAY 2/14 - 5:30pm seating
|$200.00
Table for Two Includes: 5 Course Dinner and 3 Beverages Per Person (Cocktails Beer, Wine or Non-Alcoholic)
More about Road Runner Mexican Fast Food
Road Runner Mexican Fast Food
2437 W 53rd st N, Wichita