Wichita Chicken restaurants you'll love

Wichita restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Wichita

Chick N Max image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chick N Max

352 S. West St., Wichita

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tender Family Meal$30.00
12 tenders, 2 family sides and 4 choices of bread. SUNDAY SPECIAL: Save $5.00 off the Family Tender Meal on Sundays!!
Kids Popcorn Chicken Combo$6.00
Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with your choice of a side and a small drink.
4 Tender Combo$10.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
More about Chick N Max
Chick N Max image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chick N Max

3520 N. Maize Rd #200, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Popcorn Chicken Combo$7.00
Bite sized all white meat chicken fried light golden brown. Served with a side.
4 Tender Combo$10.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
5 Tender Combo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
More about Chick N Max
Chick N Max image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chick N Max

2350 N Greenwich Rd, Wichita

Avg 4.5 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Hot Honey Combo$9.00
Two hand breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
Nashville Hot Combo$9.00
Two hand breaded tenders topped with spicy seasoning, white BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, brioche bun with pickles. Served with a side.
3 Tender Combo$8.00
Hand breaded and fried light golden brown. Served with a side and choice of bread.
More about Chick N Max

