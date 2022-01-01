Wichita sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Wichita
Jumbo's Beef
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$13.00
Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of:
Buffalo,
BBQ,
Chipotle-Maple,
Korean BBQ
|Double Barrel
|$13.00
8oz Wagyu beef, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, crack sauce
|Zucchini Fries
|$6.00
Cornmeal fried zucchini with basil aioli
The Belmont
3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Popular items
|Ham n' Cheese
|$13.00
Pretzel roll, shaved ham, tillamook cheddar, spinach, bacon bits & honey mustard
|Clifton Burger
|$15.50
Sesame bun, bacon onion preserve, shredded iceberg, grand cru cheese, tomato
|Standard Burger
|$14.50
Sesame bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & American cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Angry Elephant
756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita
|Popular items
|Elephant Sandwich
|$13.50
Smoked Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, BBQ Sauce
|Feast For 2 Mayyyybbeeee 3.....
|$42.00
– 3 Slices Smoked Turkey, ¼ Rack Baby Backs, 8 oz Brisket, 8 oz Pork, 4 Sliced Links. 4 Corn Fritters. Baked Beans
|Angry Angus Burger
|$14.50
Two All Beef Patties,Two Slices Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo, Mustard Sauce, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, House Pickles, Tomato