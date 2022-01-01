Wichita sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Wichita

Jumbo's Beef image

 

Jumbo's Beef

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita

Takeout
8 Wings$13.00
Bone-in jumbo wings with choice of:
Buffalo,
BBQ,
Chipotle-Maple,
Korean BBQ
Double Barrel$13.00
8oz Wagyu beef, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, crack sauce
Zucchini Fries$6.00
Cornmeal fried zucchini with basil aioli
The Belmont image

 

The Belmont

3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

TakeoutFast Pay
Ham n' Cheese$13.00
Pretzel roll, shaved ham, tillamook cheddar, spinach, bacon bits & honey mustard
Clifton Burger$15.50
Sesame bun, bacon onion preserve, shredded iceberg, grand cru cheese, tomato
Standard Burger$14.50
Sesame bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & American cheese
The Angry Elephant image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Angry Elephant

756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elephant Sandwich$13.50
Smoked Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, BBQ Sauce
Feast For 2 Mayyyybbeeee 3.....$42.00
– 3 Slices Smoked Turkey, ¼ Rack Baby Backs, 8 oz Brisket, 8 oz Pork, 4 Sliced Links. 4 Corn Fritters. Baked Beans
Angry Angus Burger$14.50
Two All Beef Patties,Two Slices Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo, Mustard Sauce, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, House Pickles, Tomato
